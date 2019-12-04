Germoloids Haemorrhoids 24 Suppositories

- Zinc Oxide, Lidocaine Hydrochloride
- Can also be used during pregnancy and breastfeeding*.
- *Medicines can affect the unborn baby. Always consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine in pregnancy. Always read the label.
- Germoloids Suppositories provide fast and effective relief from internal and external piles (haemorrhoids) and anal itching. They contain local anaesthetic for effective relief from pain and discomfort.
- Germoloids Suppositories are white and torpedo-shaped, with each suppository filled into a plastic mould approximately 3cm in length. Strips of six suppositories are packed in cartons containing 12 or 24 suppositories (not all pack sizes may be marketed).
- Contains a local anaesthetic
- Provides fast cooling pain relief
- Relieves itching
- Helps shrink piles
- Eases bowel movement
- Suppositories deliver a measured dose of medicine at the site of irritation
- For internal use only
- Available in packs of 12 or 24 suppositories
Information
Ingredients
The active substances are Zinc Oxide (283.5 mg) and Lidocaine Hydrochloride (13.2 mg), The other ingredients are Fat Suppository Base, Methyl Salicylate and Glyceryl Tristearate
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. This product should be stored in its original carton.
Preparation and Usage
- This product is for use in the anus only
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before using Germoloids Suppositories.
- Directions for Use: Adults and children 12 years and over:
- Use as directed in the leaflet. Insert one suppository into the anus when you go to bed at night and one in the morning, preferably after a bowel movement. If necessary the suppositories may be used at any time during the day, with a minimum of 3 to 4 hours between suppositories. Do not use more than 4 times in any 24 hour period.
- If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Wash your hands thoroughly before and after application.
- Adults and children aged 12 years and over:
- The suppositories are only for use inside the anus.
- 1. Gently clean and dry the area around the anus.
- 2. Tear down on the perforation to remove one suppository from the strip. 3. Peel apart the blister to remove the suppository.
- 4. Insert the suppository into the anus (round end first).
Warnings
- Germoloids Suppositories are not recommended for children under 12 years.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not use the suppositories after the expiry date which is stated on the carton and on the suppository blister pack. The expiry date refers to the last day of that month.
Name and address
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
24 x Suppositories
Safety information
Germoloids Suppositories are not recommended for children under 12 years. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not use the suppositories after the expiry date which is stated on the carton and on the suppository blister pack. The expiry date refers to the last day of that month.
