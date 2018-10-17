Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 3Kg

Good value
Very good value for money. Can be used for tuna bake, in salads or use instead of macaroni in dishes
its very good price would definitely get this again
Lots of pasta!
So great to have pasta in such a big bag. Much less likely to run out when feeding hungry teenagers!
Quality
This product is quite simply brilliant. The packaging is fine, the quality is perfect and only rarely am I disappointed with the meals I make. This is mainly due to the cheese.