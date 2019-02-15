Tesco Quick Cook Penne Pasta 500G

Quick and convenient
I love Tesco's quick cook penne pasta. It's quick and convenient and taste as good as normal pasta.
Won’t buy it again
It wasn’t good
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 176kcal
Durum Wheat Semolina.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened reseal with tab provided.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 3-5 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Produced in Italy
6 Servings
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|748kJ / 176kcal
|1271kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|35.7g
|60.7g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019