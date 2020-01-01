Kellogg's Duo Fruit Winders Apple & Strawberry 6 Pack

Product Description
- Strawberry, apple and pear fruit snack roll.
- Colourful, fruity, and a whole heap of fun, our Fruit Winders are a kid's snack with a difference. Made from real fruit with no artificial colours or flavours, this long, strawberry and apple-flavoured fruit roll can be unwound and enjoyed anytime throughout the day. Great for adding to lunchboxes or as an after-school treat, unwind the fruity fun with this classic snack.
- A fun and fruity strawberry and apple-flavoured kid's snack
- Contains 6 Winders, 17 grams each
- A great treat for kids
- Enjoy a mid-morning nibble, lunchtime treat or on the go snack
- All natural colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Kosher
- Pack size: 102g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit and Fruit Juices (72%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate, Apple Juice from Concentrate {13%}, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {12%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers(Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Chlorophyllis and Chloropyllins, Curcumin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Malic Acid
Storage
Store in a dry place.
6 x 17g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per 17g roll
|%RI
|RI
|Energy
|1658 kJ 393 kcal
|282 kJ 67 kcal
|3
|2000
|Fat
|8 g
|1.4 g
|2
|70
|of which saturates
|3.5 g
|0.6 g
|3
|20
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|6.3 g
|7
|90
|Fibre
|2 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.03 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.02 g
|<1
|6
