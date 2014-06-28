E45 Cream 125G Tub

very good product
very good product and quick delivery. it was my first shopping experience with tesco dirrct. will use again.
E45 Cream is a White Cream containing White Soft Paraffin 14.5% w/w, Light Liquid Paraffin 12.6% w/w and Anhydrous Lanolin (Medilan®) 1% w/w as active ingredients and also Glyceryl Monostearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetostearyl Sulphate, Carbomer, Methyl Hydroxybenzoate, Propyl Hydroxybenzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Purified Water
Store below 25°C.
125g ℮
Possible Side Effects: Occasionally, allergic reaction may occur. If you suspect an allergic reaction or if anything unusual happens, stop using the product. If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed above. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: "http://www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard". By reporting side effects, you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020