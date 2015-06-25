E45 Cream 50G Tube

Decent cream
I have just started to use this cream for the first time in my life and it seems okay. It is not very greasy and sinks into the skin very well. The scent is very mild. I would recommend to people who have sensitive skin. So far so good. I would definitely update you in the future if they are any changes or concerns. Thank you.
Smooth as ice
Like an iron, wrinkling out my dryness. Great price too.
simply beautiful amd great value for money
Maimtains my complexion amd keeps skin smooth.hubby used to have pimples due to new creams but not this one. No negatives, just all perfect.Got this in April for first time and its simply the best available.just got my 4th bottle.
Excellent Product
Purchased this to help with a very dry skin rash. Worked very well, and would have no qualms in buying it again. I find it helps enormously if there s any soreness starting again.
A must have
Ideal for using on any dry areas, soaks in well but takes a few applications before the dry skin disappears. Good for relieving itches.