E45 Cream 50G Tube

£ 2.50
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • Dermatological Cream
  • Treatment for dry skin conditions
  • Handy 50g tube for on the go usage
  • Dermatologically tested
  • White Soft Paraffin
  • Light Liquid Paraffin
  • Anhydrous Lanolin (Medilan®)
  • Treatment for Dry Skin conditions including:
  • Dry/ flaky skin
  • Eczema
  • Itchy skin
  • Dry psoriasis
  • Sunburn
  • What E45 Cream is used for: E45 cream has been clinically proven to treat and soothe dry, itching, flaking, chapped, rough and calloused skin, sunburn and detergent hands. Non greasy formula leaves skin soft & relieved. E45 cream is also for more serious dry skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, ichthyosis and certain dry cases of psoriasis.
  • Dermatological
  • Perfume free
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

E45 Cream is a White Cream containing White Soft Paraffin 14.5% w/w, Light Liquid Paraffin 12.6% w/w and Anhydrous Lanolin (Medilan®) 1% w/w as active ingredients and also Glyceryl Monostearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetostearyl Sulphate, Carbomer, Methyl Hydroxybenzoate (E218), Propyl Hydroxybenzoate (E216), Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Purified Water

Storage

Store below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before you Use E45 Cream: E45 cream can be used everyday by the whole family, including infants over the age of 1 month. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Use this medicine only on your skin. Check that the tube seal is intact before first use, then remove it.
  • How to Use E45 Cream: Apply to the affected skin 2 or 3 times daily. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

Warnings

  • E45 cream contains: Cetyl alcohol which may cause local skin reactions (e.g. contact dermatitis). E216 and E218 which may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed). Regularly change your clothing, bedding or dressing when using large quantities (>100g) of this product, and keep away from naked flames. Speak to your doctor if you are using minoxidil. Not recommended during breastfeeding.
  • POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: Occasionally, allergic reaction or worsening acne may occur. If you suspect an allergic reaction such as a rash, or if anything unusual happens, stop using the product. If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed above. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: "http://www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard". By reporting side effects, you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • SL1 4AQ,
  • Manufacturer:
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • HU8 7DS,

Net Contents

50g ℮

Safety information

Decent cream

5 stars

I have just started to use this cream for the first time in my life and it seems okay. It is not very greasy and sinks into the skin very well. The scent is very mild. I would recommend to people who have sensitive skin. So far so good. I would definitely update you in the future if they are any changes or concerns. Thank you.

Smooth as ice

5 stars

Like an iron, wrinkling out my dryness. Great price too.

simply beautiful amd great value for money

5 stars

Maimtains my complexion amd keeps skin smooth.hubby used to have pimples due to new creams but not this one. No negatives, just all perfect.Got this in April for first time and its simply the best available.just got my 4th bottle.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Purchased this to help with a very dry skin rash. Worked very well, and would have no qualms in buying it again. I find it helps enormously if there s any soreness starting again.

A must have

5 stars

Ideal for using on any dry areas, soaks in well but takes a few applications before the dry skin disappears. Good for relieving itches.

