Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream Scented 50Ml

£ 3.50
£7.00/100ml
  • Neutrogena® Norwegian Formula Concentrated Hand Cream provides immediate and lasting relief. Just a dab of this glycerin-rich formula instantly relieves and protects extremely dry or chapped hands, leaving them noticeably soft and smoother.
  • Green Dot
  • © 2019
  • Developed with dermatologists
  • Instant relief of dry, chapped hands in just a drop
  • For 200 applications
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-015290], Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • UK: 0808 238 6006
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 220044
  • www.neutrogena.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

