Redex Diesel

Product Description

  • Revitalise your diesel vehicle with the fuel system cleaner
  • Helps remove harmful deposits around diesel injectors
  • 250ml cleans 2 full tanks of fuel, suitable for all diesels engines
  • - Saves fuel and reduces emissions
  • - UK's leading fuel additive
  • - Treats 2 tanks
  • Specially formulated for diesel cars, Redex Diesel System Cleaner fits easily into your routine, as you simply pour into the tank with your diesel. Redex cleans your fuel injectors to rid them of the deposits that build up and impair their performance. Regular use will keep your fuel consumption low throughout the year and help you to look after your engine.
  • Pack size: 0.25L

Information

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Increased mpg!

5 stars

Great to clear the gunk from my 2013 diesel fuel tank that I have just purchased. It's recommended use is every fill up and it helps dissolve and push through any old particles. My mpg has increased by 5mpg! A must have for any diesel owner, expecially those that don't take theirs out much on long journeys to clear it through.

RedEx - It really does deliver better performance.

5 stars

After my car was de-carbonised (something very few people do nowadays) I use this regularly each fill up and it works wonders keeping my 12 year old car smoke free with really good acceleration and improved mpg. My husband uses the petrol version on his car and was amazed by the improvement in performance.

Diesel injector cleaner

5 stars

I have used this diesel fuel system cleaner for years, none of my diesel cars have suffered from injection system problems.

PROVED IT

5 stars

I AM ONE OF LIFES BIGGEST SCEPTICS, A SCIENTIFIC ATTITUDE AND AN ENGINEERING BACKGROUND ONE OF MY BEST SAYINGS IS "PROVE IT" WELL THIS PRODUCT HAS, MY CARS ENGINE MAKES LESS SMOKE AND I MEAN A LOT LESS SO THAT IT IS NOTICABLE, AND IT FEELS MORE EAGER, HOPEFULLY THE M.P.G. WILL IMPROVE ON THE NEXT LONG RUN I DO. I CAN SAY THIS DOES WORK. LIKE THEY SAY, "IT DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN"

Smooth running

5 stars

Keeps the car running smoothly. Very easy to pour in.

Does what its supposed to !

5 stars

Bought this before and would recommend for 75k+ mileage cars once every 8 weeks or so.

Very good product

5 stars

I brought Tis first time but Iam very happy , it's work very well

Redex - Diesel Fuel System Cleaner 250ml Read more

5 stars

I bought this as my car was starting to run badly and was told to give it a go. Sorted it within the first week. Really happy with it

Proven to work!

5 stars

I own a 2005 Mercedes 220 CDi with 354,000 miles on the clock. I started using Redex about 6 months ago after a recommendation from a friend. Since using have noticed a definite increase in power and performance. The engine now runs smoother with less smoke from the exhaust when excellerating. One thing I did notice after my last MOT, is that the emissions readings had dropped compared to all the previous results on older MOT paperwork I have. So my conclusion is I you own a high mileage car, then Redex is defiantly something you should consider using. I got a great price from Tesco @ £2 a bottle and bought enough bottles to last me 10 tanks.

Great Product

4 stars

This is an excellent fuel cleaner for my diesel car and for the price you can't go wrong.

