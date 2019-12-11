Nivea Creme 50Ml

I love this product
Always carry my NIVEA cream with me. I love it!
Nivea.
Nivea cream is one of the best creams ever brought out, my mother used it as far back as I can remember, her skin was beautiful, people always commented on her skin quality, and my sister and I have always used it to, would not be without NIVEA on my dressing table, all Nivea products are the best.
Favourite
I love this and it’s portable to Carry around, always in my bag and it’s very moisturising.
Classic!!!
This is the best cream in world. I love this classic!!!
i love this cream
I really love this creme. I totally can recommened this product to you.
Gooooood product
A beautiful smell, spreads nicely on the body, i just can recommend for everyone.