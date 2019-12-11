By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Creme 50Ml

5(6)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • NIVEA Creme
  • The original moisturiser for the whole family providing the skin with all the protective care it needs.
  • Ideal for daily use
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cera Microcristallina, Glycerin, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Paraffin, Panthenol, Magnesium Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Octyldodecanol, Aluminum Stearates, Citric Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Parfum

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this product

5 stars

Always carry my NIVEA cream with me. I love it!

Nivea.

5 stars

Nivea cream is one of the best creams ever brought out, my mother used it as far back as I can remember, her skin was beautiful, people always commented on her skin quality, and my sister and I have always used it to, would not be without NIVEA on my dressing table, all Nivea products are the best.

Favourite

5 stars

I love this and it’s portable to Carry around, always in my bag and it’s very moisturising.

Classic!!!

5 stars

This is the best cream in world. I love this classic!!!

i love this cream

5 stars

I really love this creme. I totally can recommened this product to you.

Gooooood product

5 stars

A beautiful smell, spreads nicely on the body, i just can recommend for everyone.

