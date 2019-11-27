Nivea Creme 200Ml

Rosie 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th November 2019 I’ll be honest, I never bother to go out of my way to write reviews. However, I just had to come and write a review to say that this original trusty product really is the best for dry skin, maintaining an even tone, preventing break outs and clearing up existing spots! I have tried many, many (some RIDICULOUSLY expensive products) and always come back to NIVEA. I am regularly complemented on my skin and it’s down to NIVEA. For the price and results, you really won’t find a better product. Don’t hesitate to buy - just do it and thank me later! THANK YOU NIVEA XOX

Don't bother 1 stars A Tesco Customer14th October 2019 Try rubbing mud onto your skin, that will give you an idea of how well this is absorbed. Report

One of the best products i’ve used 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th October 2019 I’m not whether If it is just for me but i find it hard to come across products that actually work on my skin. This moisturiser has helped my skin so much, it leaves my skin feeling smooth and fresh and gives me a glowing and healthy look. This product has also slightly helped with my acne. For a medium amount and the fact i used this product almost everyday, this moisturiser has lasted me 10 months. Would recommend this for everyone!

Awesome! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th August 2019 This product is just awesome. Would buy it again

good moisturizer but.. 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st June 2019 this is a good moisturizer but if you have anything else than a bit of dry skin this is not suitable as its number 1 ingredient is water which they represent as 'aqua' which drys out the skin in high amount for bad condition skin ( eczema)

Wonderful! 5 stars A Tesco Customer21st May 2019 Wonderful! Report

Classic but still reliable... 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2019 I remember my gran using this product from time to time and the smell reminds me.. it comes in a bigger size or carry in your bag size which is great, reasonably priced and lasts a long time. It definitely helps to keep my skins moisture in all day and not irritating. Full absorption into the skin and doesn’t feel greasy at all. It’s a shame the firming lotion And lotion rich version doesn’t live up to the same standard. Please don’t change this classic product Nivea!

Great brand 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th February 2019 Probably the best cream ever for making your skin happy within a couple of second. I've tried many products but this "basic" Nivea cream is the only one that can be absorbed into the skin this quickly. And do not change the fragrance, please. It is nice, it belongs to the brand, and I love it. :) Report

Good feel with it fragance 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 18th January 2019 Perfect cream as I can recommend where my mother use this cream in my childhood.. loved it and it's fragrance awesome.. but i may become dark