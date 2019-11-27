By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Creme 200Ml

4.5(27)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • NIVEA Creme
  • Nourish your face with deeply-hydrating cream for flawless complexion
  • Enriched with eucerit, pathenol & glycerin for hypoallergenic formula
  • 200ml tub of Nivea Crème is suitable for all skin types
  • The original moisturiser for the whole family.
  • NIVEA® Crème, enriched with Eucerit®, provides the skin with all the protective care it needs to stay soft and supple.
  • Ideal for daily use wherever skin needs care
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cera Microcristallina, Glycerin, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Paraffin, Panthenol, Magnesium Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Octyldodecanol, Aluminum Stearates, Citric Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Parfum

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Rosie

5 stars

I’ll be honest, I never bother to go out of my way to write reviews. However, I just had to come and write a review to say that this original trusty product really is the best for dry skin, maintaining an even tone, preventing break outs and clearing up existing spots! I have tried many, many (some RIDICULOUSLY expensive products) and always come back to NIVEA. I am regularly complemented on my skin and it’s down to NIVEA. For the price and results, you really won’t find a better product. Don’t hesitate to buy - just do it and thank me later! THANK YOU NIVEA XOX

Don't bother

1 stars

Try rubbing mud onto your skin, that will give you an idea of how well this is absorbed.

One of the best products i’ve used

5 stars

I’m not whether If it is just for me but i find it hard to come across products that actually work on my skin. This moisturiser has helped my skin so much, it leaves my skin feeling smooth and fresh and gives me a glowing and healthy look. This product has also slightly helped with my acne. For a medium amount and the fact i used this product almost everyday, this moisturiser has lasted me 10 months. Would recommend this for everyone!

Awesome!

4 stars

This product is just awesome. Would buy it again

good moisturizer but..

4 stars

this is a good moisturizer but if you have anything else than a bit of dry skin this is not suitable as its number 1 ingredient is water which they represent as 'aqua' which drys out the skin in high amount for bad condition skin ( eczema)

Wonderful!

5 stars

Wonderful!

Classic but still reliable...

4 stars

I remember my gran using this product from time to time and the smell reminds me.. it comes in a bigger size or carry in your bag size which is great, reasonably priced and lasts a long time. It definitely helps to keep my skins moisture in all day and not irritating. Full absorption into the skin and doesn’t feel greasy at all. It’s a shame the firming lotion And lotion rich version doesn’t live up to the same standard. Please don’t change this classic product Nivea!

Great brand

5 stars

Probably the best cream ever for making your skin happy within a couple of second. I've tried many products but this "basic" Nivea cream is the only one that can be absorbed into the skin this quickly. And do not change the fragrance, please. It is nice, it belongs to the brand, and I love it. :)

Good feel with it fragance

5 stars

Perfect cream as I can recommend where my mother use this cream in my childhood.. loved it and it's fragrance awesome.. but i may become dark

Please do a fragrance free version

3 stars

I adore this cream. Best texture on the market. Never breaks me out but provides perfect occlusive barrier protection. It is without comparison. However you may notice it only scores 2/5 on average for fragrance. You have to start doing a fragrance free version. My skin gets aggravated by fragrance. I have to choose between using a less moisturising product which does not irritate or this which irritates but leaves me sore. You curiously have DOES NOT CONTAIN PRESERVATIVES on the advertising but have fragrance. I like the small but I like lots of smells it does not mean I want then on my face. You are a skincare company. Please. We don't want the sensitive cream range. We want this cream exactly as is just minus the perfume too sold alongside the scented. Please please. Or even mix up a batch just for me. I would pay you! I would give it 5 stars other than the perfume

