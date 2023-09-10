We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Normal 200Ml

4.7(125)
£5.00

£2.50/100ml

Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Normal 200MlQuenches your skin's need for moisture morning or nightLight & silky formula is easily absorbed by your skinRich in skin-softening amino acids
Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration for soft and smooth skin with Olay Beauty Fluid. It's our iconic Beauty classic for younger-looking skin. Combining unique fluids with moisture-rich nutrients, it locks in natural moisture without leaving a film on the surface of your skin. It’s so good you can use it all over your face and body.
Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydrationOlay Beauty Fluid moisturiser is the one bottle solution for your skincare needsProvides essential 24 hour daily moisturisation leaving your skin soft and smoothLight and silky feel and ideal base for make-upWith moisture-rich nutrients helping to lock in natural moisture and maintain daily skin hydration levelWill not clog pores due to its fast-absorbing and non-greasy formulaDermatologically tested
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Dimethiconol, Sucrose Cocoate, Glyceryl Hydroxystearate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Steareth-100, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, CI 17200

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Every morning, quench your skin’s needs for moisturisation by gently massaging onto your face and body.

