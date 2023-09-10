Olay Beauty Fluid Moisturiser Normal 200Ml Quenches your skin's need for moisture morning or night Light & silky formula is easily absorbed by your skin Rich in skin-softening amino acids

Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration for soft and smooth skin with Olay Beauty Fluid. It's our iconic Beauty classic for younger-looking skin. Combining unique fluids with moisture-rich nutrients, it locks in natural moisture without leaving a film on the surface of your skin. It’s so good you can use it all over your face and body.

Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration Olay Beauty Fluid moisturiser is the one bottle solution for your skincare needs Provides essential 24 hour daily moisturisation leaving your skin soft and smooth Light and silky feel and ideal base for make-up With moisture-rich nutrients helping to lock in natural moisture and maintain daily skin hydration level Will not clog pores due to its fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula Dermatologically tested

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Dimethiconol, Sucrose Cocoate, Glyceryl Hydroxystearate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Steareth-100, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, CI 17200

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage