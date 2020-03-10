Organix Gingerbread Men

Perfect snack with good taste
My daughter really likes it,Great taste with good texture and it is perfect snack.
Both my kids like these, including the older one!
Both my kids like these, including the older one! they are a great hit and it's good to know that I'm not filling them full of sugar all the time.
Handy little snacks.
Brilliant little snack. They taste great, so fresh and such a handy little snack for my little one between meals and on the go.
Tasty Healthy Snack!
I recently purchased these biscuits through my online order and my son loves them! I also tried one and was surprised by the flavour. A great tasty snack and I like the fact that they're Vegetarian and Vegan too! We will be purchasing these again soon!
Yummy and no rubbish in them!
Yummy and mildly spicy, my son loved them.
Surprisingly tasty
Really surprised just how tasty these way. I was expecting them to be quite bland, but actually they were great! I wanted to buy these as my son is becoming far too partial to gingerbread men from the bakery, so I thought having these in the house would suppress his addiction.
A big hit!
My 2 year old loves these! Crunchy and lightly spicy.