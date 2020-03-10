By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Gingerbread Men

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • Organic gingerbread men biscuits containing wholegrain wheat flour, grape juice and ginger powder
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our scrummy gingerbread biscuits are the perfect snack for toddlers on the go. Made with organic wholegrain wheat flour mixed with grape juice.
  • These toddler snacks are great for exploring and playing.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 135G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Whole <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 30.5%, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 30.5%, Grape Juice Concentrate 28.7%, Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil 6.1%, Sunflower Oil 3.4%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Ginger Powder 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see base

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Germany

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+.
  • Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost Organix
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper biscuit
Energy 1812kJ/431kcal163kJ/39kcal
Fat 13g1.1g
of which saturates4.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate 70g6.3g
of which sugars 11g1.0g
Fibre 4.9g<0.5g
Protein 7.1g0.6g
Sodium 0.16g0.01g
Salt 0.40g0.04g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)1.0mg0.091mg
Containing naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Perfect snack with good taste

5 stars

My daughter really likes it,Great taste with good texture and it is perfect snack.

Both my kids like these, including the older one!

5 stars

Both my kids like these, including the older one! they are a great hit and it's good to know that I'm not filling them full of sugar all the time.

Handy little snacks.

5 stars

Brilliant little snack. They taste great, so fresh and such a handy little snack for my little one between meals and on the go.

Tasty Healthy Snack!

4 stars

I recently purchased these biscuits through my online order and my son loves them! I also tried one and was surprised by the flavour. A great tasty snack and I like the fact that they're Vegetarian and Vegan too! We will be purchasing these again soon!

Yummy and no rubbish in them!

5 stars

Yummy and mildly spicy, my son loved them.

Surprisingly tasty

5 stars

Really surprised just how tasty these way. I was expecting them to be quite bland, but actually they were great! I wanted to buy these as my son is becoming far too partial to gingerbread men from the bakery, so I thought having these in the house would suppress his addiction.

A big hit!

5 stars

My 2 year old loves these! Crunchy and lightly spicy.

