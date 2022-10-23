We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bakers 2 Meaty Twists 180G

5(4)
£1.70

£9.44/kg

Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs.
Meaty Twists are made of a tough chewy outer with a delicious meaty centre, so your dog enjoys a tasty chewing time!
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Twisted Chews with a Delicious CentreWith BeefNo Rawhide chewVitamins and antioxidants to help support natural defencesB vitamins to help maintain energy levelsOmega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and glossy coatLow in FatNo added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 180G
Vitamins and antioxidants to help support natural defencesB vitamins to help maintain energy levelsOmega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and glossy coat
Low in Fat

Ingredients

Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (12% of which 4% Beef), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Sorbitol, Various Sugars

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Weekly Feeding Amount Up To:Size of Dog: Medium; Dog body weight (kg): 15; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 2 piecesSize of Dog: Medium; Dog body weight (kg): 25; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 3 piecesClean, fresh drinking water should always be available.For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him/her daily.Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

