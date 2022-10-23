Bakers 2 Meaty Twists 180G

Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs.

Meaty Twists are made of a tough chewy outer with a delicious meaty centre, so your dog enjoys a tasty chewing time!

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Twisted Chews with a Delicious Centre With Beef No Rawhide chew Vitamins and antioxidants to help support natural defences B vitamins to help maintain energy levels Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and glossy coat Low in Fat No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 180G

Low in Fat

Ingredients

Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (12% of which 4% Beef), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Sorbitol, Various Sugars

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Weekly Feeding Amount Up To: Size of Dog: Medium; Dog body weight (kg): 15; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 2 pieces Size of Dog: Medium; Dog body weight (kg): 25; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 3 pieces Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him/her daily. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

Additives