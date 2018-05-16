Product Description
- Cushioning
- Ideal for feet and shoes
- Immediate relief from painful pressure
- How is Scholl Pressure Point Foam Padding different?
- Scholl Pressure Point Foam Padding helps relieve pain by reducing pressure and friction.
- What are the benefits?
- Dermatologically tested adhesive.
- Can be cut to suit any part of the foot
- Can also be applied to shoes to give cushioning protection to heels, toes etc, and is particularly useful for sports footwear.
- Scholl Pressure Point Foam Padding is specially designed to adhere to your skin and relieve pressure and pain wherever its needed. Whether it's a nasty callus, corn, verruca, irritated skin or just uncomfortable shoes - these foam cushions help make every step a pleasant, pain-free one. The dermatologically tested adhesive pad secures itself firmly to your skin and can be cut to shape so it fits any part of the foot - heel, ball, top, toe, sole or bridge. And its versatility doesn't end there: you can also apply to your shoes for protective cushioning where you need it, especially on sports footwear.
- Begin by making sure the pad is clean and dry. Then cut foam into desired shape and remove backing paper to reveal the adhesive surface. Positions and press down firmly to guarantee lasting attachment. If skin is broken, be sure to dress the wound before applying pad.
- Experts in foot health and comfort since 1904, Scholl have been looking after feet for over 100 years. Ever since our founder, Dr. William M. Scholl made it his life's mission to improve the health, comfort and wellbeing of everyone through their feet - the often forgotten, but incredibly important foundation of the rest of the body - our dedication to his pioneering spirit remains as strong as ever. From Scholl's early comfort-footwear and compression hosiery of the 1920s, to the ergonomic and iconic Exercise Sandals, or 'Scholl's' of the 60s, we have always made it our mission to stay at the cutting edge of innovation. To this day, Scholl's scientifically innovative podiatrists remain devoted to researching and developing new technologies. Staying true to our original philosophy, our ranges of footwear, foot and leg care solutions continue to grow and thrive, keeping us at the forefront of our field. Trust Scholl to keep you on your feet.
- Designed to relieve pressure and enhance comfort anywhere on your feet
- Can be cut as needed to fit any part of the foot
- Suitable for use on foot or in shoe
- Dermatologically tested and ideal for sports shoes
- Pain relief from aching or irritated skin
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. If seal on pack is broken, do not use.
Preparation and Usage
- How should I use this product?
- Feet should be clean and dry. Cut foam to required shape and remove backing paper. Apply and press firmly to ensure foam is securely attached. In case of broken skin, apply over first aid dressing.
Warnings
- Caution
- For external use only.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Scholl and diabetes
- Please seek advice before use if you have diabetes as your foot condition may require treatment by a healthcare professional.
Safety information
Caution For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Scholl and diabetes Please seek advice before use if you have diabetes as your foot condition may require treatment by a healthcare professional.
