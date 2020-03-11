Benadryl Allergy Relief 12S
Product Description
- Allergy Relief 12 Capsules
- Acrivastine
- Benadryl Allergy Relief works to relieve the symptoms of hay fever and other allergic conditions such as pet, skin or dust allergies.
- These symptoms include:
- Itchy, runny rose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, urticaria (hives & itchy skin rash)
- Active in 15 minutes on skin allergies, lasts 8 hours
- For relief of hay fever, dust allergies, pet allergies, skin allergies
Information
Ingredients
Each capsule contains: Acrivastine 8 mg, The capsules also contain Lactose
Storage
Do not store above 30°C.Store in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use
- Age: Adults and children 12 - 65 years: Dose: One capsule as necessary up to three times a day. No more than 3 capsules to be taken in 24 hours.
- Age: Adults over 65 years and children under 12 years: Dose: Not recommended.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.
Warnings
- The enclosed leaflet has more information such as side effects. Benadryl Allergy Relief may cause drowsiness and dizziness. Therefore, caution should be used when driving or operating machinery. If this product makes you feel drowsy, or dizzy, do not drive or operate machinery. This product should not be taken whilst under the influence of alcohol.
- WARNING: DO NOT EXCEED STATED DOSE
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
- As with all medicines, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
- If symptoms persist, consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Name and address
- Product Licence holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Upper age limit
65 Years
Net Contents
12 x Capsules
Safety information
