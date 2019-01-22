By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kallo Very Low Salt Vegetable Stock Cube 60G

1(1)Write a review
Kallo Very Low Salt Vegetable Stock Cube 60G
£ 1.20
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • Very Low Salt Organic Vegetable Stock Cubes
  • The stock vegetables that lived on the farm, Were cool and laid back, placid and calm.
  • They like to stay home and play on their drums. They rarely went out with their fruit and veg chums.
  • But they always went wild when they played in their band, And they rocked out in veg plots all over the land.
  • Just so you know: Our palm oil is responsibly sourced and we're certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Organic
  • Very low salt
  • Add taste, nothing else
  • Just the thing to make your soup sing!
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian, vegan and coeliac friendly
  • Pack size: 60g
  • Very low salt

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch*, Palm Oil*, Vegetables* (24%) (Onion Powder*, Carrot*, Celery*, Leek*), Sea Salt, Palm Fat*, Yeast Extract, Garlic*, Caramelised Sugar*, Lovage Leaves*, Parsley*, Celery Leaves*, Mace*, Oregano*, Turmeric*, Rosemary*, Thyme*, *Certified Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Dissolve one Kallo Very Low Salt Organic Vegetable Stock Cube in 500ml of boiling water and add to recipe.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • 0845 602 1519
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy:39kJ/9kcal
Fat:0.5g
of which saturates:0.3g
Carbohydrate:0.9g
of which sugars:0.2g
Fibre:trace
Protein:0.1g
Salt:0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

don't buy

1 stars

they do not dissolve!!!

Usually bought next

Kallo Very Low Salt Organic Chicken Stock Cubes 48G

£ 1.20
£2.50/100g

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Kallo Organic Chicken Stock Cubes 8Pk 88G

£ 1.30
£1.48/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here