L'Oreal Paris Preference Core 01 Prague Permanent Hair Dye

L'Oreal Paris Preference, the expert of permanent, fade-defying luminous hair colour. Our translucent gel technology together with our precious shine oil give the ultimate luminous colour full of reflects. Use the shine protect conditioner enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative to preserve the shine of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Our Shine Oil is enriched with precious flower oils to intensify the natural tones of your hair colour. Infused with a sensorial fragrance for an improved experience at application. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. Born in the 1970's, Preference has over 50 years of creating at home hair colour proven to give you a fade defying- multi-tonal colour result. The iconic ‘You're Worth It' tagline was created for Preference 50 years ago and still to this day remains at the heart of the brand. Be colour safe and always do your 48 hour patch test.

L'Oreal Paris Preference, the expert of fade-defying luminous hair colour. The permanent, long-lasting result is powered by a translucent gel technology together with our precious shine oil to give the ultimate luminous colour full of reflects. Use the shine protect conditioner enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative to preserve the shine of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test

Up to 8 weeks of fade-defying colour Lustrous day-1 colour and shine Ultra-intense

Ingredients

1242505 - Colourant Gel: Oleicacid, Aqua / Water, Cocamide MIPA, Octyldodecanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Ethanolamine, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, Mea-Laureth Sulfate, Hydroxypropyl Bis(N-Hydroxyethyl-p-Phenylenediamine) HCL, Ammonium Thiolactate, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C234458/1), 1171216 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202319/2), 1217043 A - Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C232981/1), 1200281 - Precious Oil: PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil (F.I.L. C234136/1)

Preparation and Usage