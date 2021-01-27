Garnier Belle Color 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye

Thanks to its unique, multi-tonal formula Garnier Belle Color hair dye compliments the natural tones in your hair, helping to give a natural, harmonious multi-tonal result. Try Garnier Belle Color Shade 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye today.

Garnier Belle Color permanent hair dye provides luminous multi-tonal home hair colour. Garnier Belle Color provides up to 100% grey hair coverage and gives a subtle colour that looks so natural, you can't go wrong! Silky, natural touch: Garnier Belle Color after colour conditioner is enriched with natural ingredient extracts of Wheat Germ Oil. After colouring hair feels intensely nourished, looks illuminated with shine and feels silky soft to the touch. Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you! Goes well with Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml

Permanent Hair Dye Radiant Natural Looking Hair Colour Up to 100% Grey Hair coverage Luminous multi-tonal hair colour, thanks to our unique formula Nourishing after colour hair conditioner, enriched with Wheat Germ Oil

Ingredients

Colour Cream: Aqua / Water, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Cocamide MIPA, Oleth-30, Ammonium Hydroxide, Deceth-5, Glycerin, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Hexadimethrine Chloride, p-Phenylenediamine, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Ethanolamine, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-67, Ammonium Thiolactate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C177301/2), Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin. (F.I.L C202321/1), Nourishing Cream Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, PEG-150/Decyl Alcohol/SMDI Copolymer, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Acrylates Copolymer, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L C217618/1)

Preparation and Usage