- Thanks to its unique, multi-tonal formula Garnier Belle Color hair dye compliments the natural tones in your hair, helping to give a natural, harmonious multi-tonal result. Try Garnier Belle Color 6 Natural Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye today.
- Garnier Belle Color permanent hair dye provides luminous multi-tonal home hair colour. Thanks to its unique, multi-tonal formula Belle Color hair dye compliments the natural tones in your hair, helping to give a natural, harmonious multi-tonal result. Garnier Belle Color provides up to 100% grey hair coverage and gives a subtle colour that looks so natural, you can't go wrong!
- Silky, natural touch: Garnier Belle Color after colour conditioner is enriched with natural ingredient extracts of Wheat Germ Oil. After colouring hair feels intensely nourished, looks illuminated with shine and feels silky soft to the touch.
- Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
- Permanent Hair Dye
- Radiant Natural Looking Hair Colour
- Up to 100% Grey Hair coverage
- Luminous multi-tonal hair colour, thanks to our unique formula
- Nourishing after colour hair conditioner, enriched with Wheat Germ Oil
Information
Ingredients
Colour Cream: Aqua / Water, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Cocamide MIPA, Oleth-30, Ammonium Hydroxide, Deceth-5, Glycerin, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Hexadimethrine Chloride, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Ethanolamine, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-67, Ammonium Thiolactate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C177319/2), Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin. (F.I.L C202321/1), Nourishing Cream Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, PEG-150/Decyl Alcohol/SMDI Copolymer, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Acrylates Copolymer, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L C217618/1)
Preparation and Usage
- How To Apply Garnier Belle Color Home Hair Dye:
- Simple and easy home hair colour application, thanks to our unique colour-ease cream for easy and even distribution.
- Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
- 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
- 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
- 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.
Name and address
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- TSA 75000 93584,
- St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
