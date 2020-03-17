L'oreal Paris Elnett Supreme Hold Hair Spray 200Ml

Used this as soon as I received it. I love L’Oréal
Used this as soon as I received it. I love L’Oréal hairspray very good hold you only need a little spray held my hair all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
my hair has really suffered through all the wet weather...but this hairspray is amazing...i now have body and hold and at the end of the day...simply brushed out...wonderful! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant hairspray for my fine hair. long lasting hold, leaves my hair soft & shiny without stiffness. Does not get sticky and is easily combed out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Held my hairstyle perfectly! Doesn't weigh down hair nor does it feel sticky- the product easily comes out of hair with combing or washing. The bottle is a perfect size, not too big and not too small, and the product distributes extremely easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The packaging is huge, so this is definitely a bargain for this price. The spray itself is fine and doesn’t feel sticky, brushes out quickly. It is fragrant, but not overpowering. Would recommend for anyone who is wants to style their hair at home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Holds curls in all day and still looks very natural and “fresh” smells nice too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The hairspray is great and it holds the style longer and the price is reasonable too. Would Highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The very fine spray covered my hair quickly and dried right away. I didn't need much on my shoulder length hair. It didn't look like I was using hairspray at all but it kept my style in place all day. I was impressed to see it still working after a 2 hour dog walk It brushed out quickly and easily afterwards. Great hairspray [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I don’t normally use hairspray but I’ve started experimenting with styling my hair and thought this would be a great product to help the styles stay in. My hair normally doesn’t hold a curl for very long so I thought it would be a great test for this hairspray! The spray itself is fine and doesn’t feel sticky at all. It left my hair feeling soft with no crunchy feeling and my style stayed in all day! Very impressed with the holding power. The next day I brushed my hair and the spray easily brushed out. The only thing I wasn’t too keen on was the scent, however this didn’t linger and wasn’t too overpowering. I would definitely buy this again for days and nights out when I want something that I can trust to hold my style. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this hairspray. It is the best there is. The hold lasts all day, the fragrance is nice and the size of the can means it lasts for ages. Elnett is quite simply the best hair spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]