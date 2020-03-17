By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Elnett Supreme Hold Hair Spray 200Ml

Write a review
L'oreal Paris Elnett Supreme Hold Hair Spray 200Ml

  • Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.
  • Achieve your desired hairstyle with Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H extra strong hold.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush
  • Up to 24H extra strong hold
  • Iconic micro diffuser hairspray
  • Gives extra strong hold with natural looking shine
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity
  • Brush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyle
  • No stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1181128 E, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, VA/Crotonates/Vinyl Neodecanoate Copolymer, Hydroxycitronellal, PEG/PPG-4/12 Dimethicone, Aminomethyl Propanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C240460/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.

Net Contents

200ml

50 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Used this as soon as I received it. I love L’Oréal

4 stars

Used this as soon as I received it. I love L’Oréal hairspray very good hold you only need a little spray held my hair all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my hair has really suffered through all the wet we

5 stars

my hair has really suffered through all the wet weather...but this hairspray is amazing...i now have body and hold and at the end of the day...simply brushed out...wonderful! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant hairspray for my fine hair. long lastin

5 stars

Brilliant hairspray for my fine hair. long lasting hold, leaves my hair soft & shiny without stiffness. Does not get sticky and is easily combed out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Held my hairstyle perfectly! Doesn't weigh down ha

5 stars

Held my hairstyle perfectly! Doesn't weigh down hair nor does it feel sticky- the product easily comes out of hair with combing or washing. The bottle is a perfect size, not too big and not too small, and the product distributes extremely easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The packaging is huge, so this is definitely a bar

4 stars

The packaging is huge, so this is definitely a bargain for this price. The spray itself is fine and doesn’t feel sticky, brushes out quickly. It is fragrant, but not overpowering. Would recommend for anyone who is wants to style their hair at home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds curls in all day and still looks very natura

5 stars

Holds curls in all day and still looks very natural and “fresh” smells nice too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The hairspray is great and it holds the style long

5 stars

The hairspray is great and it holds the style longer and the price is reasonable too. Would Highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The very fine spray covered my hair quickly and dr

5 stars

The very fine spray covered my hair quickly and dried right away. I didn't need much on my shoulder length hair. It didn't look like I was using hairspray at all but it kept my style in place all day. I was impressed to see it still working after a 2 hour dog walk It brushed out quickly and easily afterwards. Great hairspray [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don’t normally use hairspray but I’ve started ex

4 stars

I don’t normally use hairspray but I’ve started experimenting with styling my hair and thought this would be a great product to help the styles stay in. My hair normally doesn’t hold a curl for very long so I thought it would be a great test for this hairspray! The spray itself is fine and doesn’t feel sticky at all. It left my hair feeling soft with no crunchy feeling and my style stayed in all day! Very impressed with the holding power. The next day I brushed my hair and the spray easily brushed out. The only thing I wasn’t too keen on was the scent, however this didn’t linger and wasn’t too overpowering. I would definitely buy this again for days and nights out when I want something that I can trust to hold my style. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this hairspray. It is the best there is. The

5 stars

Love this hairspray. It is the best there is. The hold lasts all day, the fragrance is nice and the size of the can means it lasts for ages. Elnett is quite simply the best hair spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

