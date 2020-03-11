By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Elnett Normal Strength Hair Spray 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.
  • Achieve your desired hairstyle with Elnett Normal Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H normal hold.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush
  • Up to 24H normal hold
  • Iconic micro diffuser hairspray
  • Gives natural hair movement and shine
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity
  • Brush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyle
  • No stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1157978 L, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, VA/Crotonates/Vinyl Neodecanoate Copolymer, Hydroxycitronellal, PEG/PPG-4/12 Dimethicone, Aminomethyl Propanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Amylcinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C240457/1)

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

110 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

I unfortunately didn’t receive these products but

5 stars

I unfortunately didn’t receive these products but I always buy them anyway. Nothing compares to the hold of this product and I don’t think anything else ever will. The best bit is if I want to change my hair it just brushes out. Doesn’t make my hair feel hard like other sprays. Elnett really is L’Oréal’s best product line. Four generations of my family have used it religiously and nothing ever held my grandmothers hair like this did. Elnett to me is a family tradition [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good holds strong easy to use doesn’t leave

5 stars

Smells good holds strong easy to use doesn’t leave much residue in the hail [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A total classic. Great hold and the scent is amazi

5 stars

A total classic. Great hold and the scent is amazing! Doesn’t weigh my hair down and really does brush out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hairspray has great hold, smells nice and doe

5 stars

This hairspray has great hold, smells nice and doesn't leave your hair sticky or "crispy" like others. Keeps my curls or waves in all night long and holds wispy bits of hair at bay. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great affordable hair spray, held my hair up great

5 stars

Great affordable hair spray, held my hair up great, didn't fully brush out but brushed out better than others have done in the past [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great natural looking hold, no stiffness or sticki

5 stars

Great natural looking hold, no stiffness or stickiness, fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

i love this hairspray! To me it feels like a premi

5 stars

i love this hairspray! To me it feels like a premium hairspray. A lot of hairsprays that I have used have a very chemical fragrance but this smells divine. Also other hairsprays I use feel very claggy but this is smooth and light on the hair. This is my number one choice going forward! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Since my hair is very long i have to use a hair sp

5 stars

Since my hair is very long i have to use a hair spray to keep them neat and tidy and ellnet satin is perfect. Doesn't stick my hair, look natural and smell amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair feels like hair with a soft and smooth touch

5 stars

Hair feels like hair with a soft and smooth touch but still holding my style in place Beautiful feel to hair without any flyaways [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not really a fan of the smell of this hairspray bu

4 stars

Not really a fan of the smell of this hairspray but liked that this hairspray didn’t leave any residue on my braid or weigh it down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

