L'oreal Paris Elnett Normal Strength Hair Spray 200Ml

I unfortunately didn’t receive these products but I always buy them anyway. Nothing compares to the hold of this product and I don’t think anything else ever will. The best bit is if I want to change my hair it just brushes out. Doesn’t make my hair feel hard like other sprays. Elnett really is L’Oréal’s best product line. Four generations of my family have used it religiously and nothing ever held my grandmothers hair like this did. Elnett to me is a family tradition [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells good holds strong easy to use doesn’t leave much residue in the hail [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A total classic. Great hold and the scent is amazing! Doesn’t weigh my hair down and really does brush out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This hairspray has great hold, smells nice and doesn't leave your hair sticky or "crispy" like others. Keeps my curls or waves in all night long and holds wispy bits of hair at bay. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great affordable hair spray, held my hair up great, didn't fully brush out but brushed out better than others have done in the past [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great natural looking hold, no stiffness or stickiness, fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
i love this hairspray! To me it feels like a premium hairspray. A lot of hairsprays that I have used have a very chemical fragrance but this smells divine. Also other hairsprays I use feel very claggy but this is smooth and light on the hair. This is my number one choice going forward! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Since my hair is very long i have to use a hair spray to keep them neat and tidy and ellnet satin is perfect. Doesn't stick my hair, look natural and smell amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hair feels like hair with a soft and smooth touch but still holding my style in place Beautiful feel to hair without any flyaways [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not really a fan of the smell of this hairspray but liked that this hairspray didn’t leave any residue on my braid or weigh it down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]