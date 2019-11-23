Tesco Ready To Eat Prunes 500G

Lovely juicy ripe sweet prunes.
I always add a bag of these prunes to my order to snack on. watching my weight they make a good snacking food. A bag keeps fresh all week and also have good medicinal qualities if eaten sensibly.
Breakfast prunes
Very nice juicy prunes, used on cereal for breakfast
Excellent product
I eat these individually when I am drinking my water. The packet is made to be able to be sealed after taking some of the prunes out, but I empty the packet into a storage tin with a good lid and that keeps the prunes fresh. I am really pleased with this product.
Very Moreish
One at a time is not enough! Once you start nibbling you can’t stop.
A regular purchase ( :-) )
Moist, sweet and in a resealable packet.
Tasty
These prunes are nice and moist and taste really nice with my Tesco Fruit &Fibre.
okay but
My wife eats these for health reasons but they are very expensive for whyat are only dried up old plums
Lovely and soft
I enjoy these for Breaka.... these are soft and flavourful