Tesco Ready To Eat Prunes 250G

good taste and quality
The product dries out quickly within the sealed bag
Great taste
Love them, the children and us enjoy a regular helping.
Fresh tasty and reveal bag
Has been open a month and still perfect
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 272kcal
INGREDIENTS: Partially Rehydrated Prunes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool, dry place, once opened reseal, refrigerate and consume within one week and by date shown.
Packed in the U.K.
approx. 8 Servings
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1152kJ / 272kcal
|346kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|59.9g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|34.5g
|10.4g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.
