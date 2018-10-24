By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Prunes 250G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Eat Prunes 250G
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg
per 30g
  • Energy346kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated pitted prunes.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested from orchards and dried to bring out their sweetness
  HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested from orchards and dried to bring out their sweetness
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Rehydrated Prunes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, once opened reseal, refrigerate and consume within one week and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1152kJ / 272kcal346kJ / 82kcal
Fat0.9g0.3g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate59.9g18.0g
Sugars34.5g10.4g
Fibre8.0g2.4g
Protein2.2g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

good taste and quality

3 stars

The product dries out quickly within the sealed bag

Great taste

5 stars

Love them, the children and us enjoy a regular helping.

Fresh tasty and reveal bag

5 stars

Has been open a month and still perfect

