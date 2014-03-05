Tesco Effervescent Vitamin C Lemon & Lime X 20
Product Description
- 20 Effervescent Vitamin C 1000mg Lemon & Lime Flavour Food Supplement Tablets with Sweeteners.
- For immune & antioxidant support
- Contains 20 tablets
- Suitable for vegetarians
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Bulking Agent (Sorbitol), Polyethylene Glycol, Maltodextrin, Sweeteners (Aspartame*, Acesulfame K), Flavouring, Acacia Gum, Colour (Riboflavin).
*CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.
Allergy Information
- No artificial colours or preservatives., Suitable for Vegetarians.
Storage
STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12
- One tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Dissolve one tablet in a glass of water to make a lemon and lime flavoured drink. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
DISPOSAL. TUBE
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Typical weight
|Vitamin C
|25000mg (31250%NRV)
|1000mg (1250%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not use if cap seal is broken.STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE.For best before end: see base.KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.If you are taking medication please consult your doctor or pharmacist before use.Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should not take any vitamin or mineral supplement without first consulting their doctor or antenatal clinic.EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE A LAXATIVE EFFECT.Desiccant grains are enclosed in the cap to keep the tablets dry.
