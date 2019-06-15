By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Korbond Tape Measure 60"

Korbond Tape Measure 60"
£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Product Description

  • Tape Measure 150cm/60in
  • Korbond fibreglass tape measure is double sided with metric and imperial measurements, this is the ideal measuring tool for tailoring and dressmaking.
  • Non stretch

Information

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Korbond Group,
  • 2, The Mallard Business Park,
  • Trent Road,
  • Grantham,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • NG31 7XQ.

Return to

  • For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
  • Call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
Net Contents

1 x Tape Measure

waste of money.

1 stars

rather useless as this uses the American system and not the British metric system.

