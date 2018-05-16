By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dressmaker Pins

Dressmaker Pins
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Dressmaker Pins Steel
  • Korbond extra fine dressmaker pins are suitable for a multitude of dressmaking tasks, soft furnishing projects and general sewing jobs.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions:
  • Carefully push pins through material to hold in place whilst cutting, sewing or altering fabric.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Korbond Group,
  • 2, The Mallard Business Park,
  • Trent Road,
  • Grantham,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • NG31 7XQ.

Return to

  • For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
  • Call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
Net Contents

25g

