We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Korbond Elastic White 6Mm X 3M

Korbond Elastic White 6Mm X 3M

1(1)
Write a review

£1.80

£1,800.00/metre

Korbond Elastic White 6Mm X 3MFor further details on specific heat timing charts for this product visit.https://bit.ly/korbondclothescareguidelines
Korbond Elastic is ideal for a multitude of applications and can be utilised for repair work, sewing and craft projects.
Contains: Latex
Care, Repair, Create

Preparation and Usage

Care instructions: Wash at 40°C, tumble dry on low heat

View all Sewing & Clothing Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here