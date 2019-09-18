Raid Fly And Wasp Killer 300Ml

it's bug spray
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
300ml ℮
Danger Contains 1R-trans phenothrin 0.125% (0.125g/100g), prallethrin 0.10% (0.10g/100g). Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. Caution: Use only as directed. Do not spray onto people or pets. Remove or cover food, food preparation equipment and eating utensils. REMOVE OR COVER ALL FISH TANKS AND BOWLS, terrariums, aquariums and animal cages before application. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use. Do not spray onto wall paper and keep spray at least 1 metre away from all surfaces and walls. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Use only in well-ventilated areas. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. HAZARDOUS TO BEES. ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PREVENT FORAGING BEES GAINING ACCESS TO TREATED NESTS, PREFERABLY BY REMOVING THE COMBS OR BLOCKING THE NEST ENTRANCE. Contains fragrance. May produce an allergic reaction.
