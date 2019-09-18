By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Raid Fly And Wasp Killer 300Ml

£ 3.00
£10.00/litre
  • Raid Aerosol Spray is specially formulated to kill different types of flying insects, including mosquitoes and flies. This bug killer has a quick formula to keep bugs away and eliminate insects in seconds, effectively protecting you and your family from their bites. Raid Flying Insect Killer Aerosol can be used both indoors and outdoors. The spray leaves a neutral scent. See the label for detailed precautions and usage directions.

  • Insect killer for mosquitoes, flies and other flying insects
  • Eliminates insects in seconds
  • Can be used indoors and outdoors
  • Leaves a neutral scent
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS FOR USE
  • FOR INDOOR USE ONLY. Shake before using. Point spray nozzle away from face and press button, holding container as upright as possible. With RAID there is no need to spray directly at flying insects as the mist in the air will kill them. Close all doors and windows. For the average size room (30 cubic metres) spray in a slow sweeping motion for 8 to 10 seconds starting from the middle of the room and backing toward the door, directing the spray to all areas of the room. Keep spray about 1 metre from interior walls, fabrics and furniture. Do not remain in treated area. Keep room closed for 15 minutes. Ventilate room thoroughly before re-entry. For fast knockdown, spray directly at insects, keeping about 1 metre from interior walls, fabrics, and furniture. Spray directly at stray wasps, hornets or yellow jackets that enter building. For residual control of insects, spray from a distance of about 1/2 metre, around doors and windows where insects enter the house. It is recommended to check for potential staining and damage in an inconspicuous place before complete treatment. DO NOT TOUCH TREATED SURFACES UNTIL DRY.

Warnings

  • Danger
  • Contains 1R-trans phenothrin 0.125% (0.125g/100g), prallethrin 0.10% (0.10g/100g).
  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use.
  • Caution: Use only as directed. Do not spray onto people or pets. Remove or cover food, food
  • preparation equipment and eating utensils. REMOVE OR COVER ALL FISH TANKS AND BOWLS, terrariums, aquariums and animal cages before application. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use. Do not spray onto wall paper and keep spray at least 1 metre away from all surfaces and walls. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Use only in well-ventilated areas. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. HAZARDOUS TO BEES. ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PREVENT FORAGING BEES GAINING ACCESS TO TREATED NESTS, PREFERABLY BY REMOVING THE COMBS OR BLOCKING THE NEST ENTRANCE.
  • Contains fragrance. May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

Net Contents

300ml ℮

