Neutradol Original Gel 135G

- Original Gel Power Orb
- The Neutradol Story
- Clean, fresh air at home and work.
- Bad odours are nasty to live with and tough to shift.
- So use Neutradol. Our hygienic, non-toxic formula eliminates the molecules causing bad odours in your home, your workplace or your car.
- Unlike air fresheners which try to mask bad smells, Neutradol destroys them with science. That's why we're the world's most effective air deodorizer. Not magic, just science!
- Destroys Odours
- Cooking, waste, pets, smoke and bathroom
- Wherever you put it, the Gel Powder Orb uses our tried and tested formulation to destroy bad odours, leaving you with clean, fresh air.
- Neutradol Gel Power Orbs also available in Super Fresh and Fresh Pink.
- World's no. 1 deodorizer
- Fresh science
- Lasts 90 days
- Pack size: 135G
Ingredients
Eucalyptol, Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde, Eugenol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Pinenes, D-Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citronellal, Benzisothiazolinone
Made in UK
- Directions for Use
- Peel off lid and stand container in any room of the home for lasting fresh clean air. Lasts up to 90 days in temperatures not exceeding 20°C. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- For use in kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, offices and work places
- May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children and pets. In case of skin contact wash well with soap and water. Wash hands after use. Avoid release to the environment. Use only as directed.
- M S George Limited,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2LE.
- M S George Limited,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2LE.
- Tel: 0345 600 1891
- www.neutradol.com
May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children and pets. In case of skin contact wash well with soap and water. Wash hands after use. Avoid release to the environment. Use only as directed.
