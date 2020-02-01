By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cif Cream Lemon Fresh 500Ml

5(135)Write a review
image 1 of Cif Cream Lemon Fresh 500Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/litre
  • New Cif Cream Lemon with its citrus fresh scent is packed with millions of natural particles. The particles in our Multi-purpose Cif cream are microparticles made from a naturally occurring minerals and are not linked to the plastic microbeads that have the potential to contribute to microplastic marine litter. Cif cleaning products are 100% free of microplastic.
  • Our formula is better than ever, providing 100% tough dirt removal and 100% shine on delicate surfaces and materials. And now thanks to its new texture it requires less rinsing. You only need a tiny squirt to completely remove all kinds of dirt, even those that seem impossible to clean such as encrusted grease, grimy mud on trainers or dirty marks from walls. It also has a fresh scent. Cleaning has never been this easy!
  • Cif cream is a multi-purpose surface cleaner suitable for all rooms. It can be used as a kitchen cleaner to clean hob, sink and tiles, as well as a bathroom cleaner to clean bath, sink and tiles.
  • At Cif, we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy, every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif products have removed ugly dirt, without damage – providing you with beautiful results.
  • Cif Lemon Cream multi-purpose cleaner will help you restore the sparkle of your garden furniture and play equipment
  • Cif cream cleaner cleaning products are packed with millions of 100% natural cleaning particles
  • The Cif Lemon scented cleaning products make your house smell fresh, zesty, and clean
  • Cif cleaning cream has a new texture, which means the same cleaning power with less rinsing
  • Cif Multi-purpose cleaner with fresh scent provides 100% tough dirt removal for delicate surfaces and materials
  • Cif surface cleaner ensures 100% shiny surfaces
  • Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

<5% Anionic surfactants, Non ionic Surfactants, Soap, Perfume, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol

Storage

null

Produce of

Russian Federation

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to surface using a damp cloth, then simply wipe over and gently rinse away.

Warnings

  • Warning Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Limonene. May cause an allergic reaction. ● Do not use linoleum, leather and textile and avoid prolonged contact on painted wood and aluminium. ● For delicate surfaces and materials, any new/unusual type of usage, painted surfaces and aluminium, try on an inconspicuous area before, rinse immediately after use and avoid heavy rubbing. ● Suitable for vitro-ceramic (let the plate cool, cleaning thoroughly before reheating plate)
  • Keep out of the reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  Unilever UK Ltd,
  Springfiled Drive,
  Leatherhead,
  KT22 7GR.
  Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

500 ℮

135 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Never misses a spot!

5 stars

I remember my Mom using Cif Cream for cleaning when I was a child. This stuff works absolutely wonders in my kitchen and bathroom, especially on the stubborn stains, just leave a bit on the stain then give it a good scrub, the particles make it so much easier to work into the mess. Can't go wrong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great scent

5 stars

I've used other Cif products before, and have always found them to be a good buy. Cif lemon cleaner does a great job in removing tough stains, also leaves behind a nice scent after cleaning. Would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and Fresh

4 stars

This Cif, like every other Cif before it has done exactly what it is meant to. It cleans stuff really well. I often use this on my hob and it comes up sparkling afterwards. The best thing about this Cif is the lemony smell. Not smelling chemically cleaning product certainly makes the hob cleaning more enjoyable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice shine

4 stars

I’ve used the cif to clean my sink and bath and have included some before and after pictures for you to see. The cif left the bath and sink shiny after cleaning as you can see. It got rid of the soap scum in the bath and sink. It also had a very fresh pleasant lemony smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quality Product and Quality Results

5 stars

Cif cleaner is great for cleaning everything. From barbeques to ovens, outdoor furniture and so much more. Its become a staple of mine under the sink for cleaning everything. It works so well. I would recommend it to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does its job!

5 stars

I’ve been using this forever and love using it to clean all the surfaces in the house. Whenever the kitchen or bathroom is super grimy, this is the only thing that sorts it out. I absolutely love the smell too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans effectively

5 stars

I Tried this product and I am really impressed with the cleaner, extremely effective than and better than any other cleaners I have tried. I will definitely recommend this cream cleanerto friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh scent, removes grease

5 stars

This product is excellent, the scent is beautifully fresh and lasts a while. It really does work to get out grease stains and makes cleaning so much easier. I've used it in both my bathroom and kitchen and the results are great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes cleaning the bathroom easy!

5 stars

I love how easy this is too use, it makes cleaning the bathroom which I hate much easier. I put it on the bath, toilet and sink, left it to soak for a bit then just wipe it all off. Hardly any scrubbing required and it smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent & hard working

5 stars

This product makes cleaning easy, it shifts the hard dirt with ease. I love the scent and after I have given the kitchen a good scrub it is left smelling beautifully clean. I would purchase again and this product is a cupboard essential! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 135 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

