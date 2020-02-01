Cif Cream Lemon Fresh 500Ml

Never misses a spot!
I remember my Mom using Cif Cream for cleaning when I was a child. This stuff works absolutely wonders in my kitchen and bathroom, especially on the stubborn stains, just leave a bit on the stain then give it a good scrub, the particles make it so much easier to work into the mess. Can't go wrong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great scent
I've used other Cif products before, and have always found them to be a good buy. Cif lemon cleaner does a great job in removing tough stains, also leaves behind a nice scent after cleaning. Would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean and Fresh
This Cif, like every other Cif before it has done exactly what it is meant to. It cleans stuff really well. I often use this on my hob and it comes up sparkling afterwards. The best thing about this Cif is the lemony smell. Not smelling chemically cleaning product certainly makes the hob cleaning more enjoyable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice shine
I’ve used the cif to clean my sink and bath and have included some before and after pictures for you to see. The cif left the bath and sink shiny after cleaning as you can see. It got rid of the soap scum in the bath and sink. It also had a very fresh pleasant lemony smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Quality Product and Quality Results
Cif cleaner is great for cleaning everything. From barbeques to ovens, outdoor furniture and so much more. Its become a staple of mine under the sink for cleaning everything. It works so well. I would recommend it to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does its job!
I’ve been using this forever and love using it to clean all the surfaces in the house. Whenever the kitchen or bathroom is super grimy, this is the only thing that sorts it out. I absolutely love the smell too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cleans effectively
I Tried this product and I am really impressed with the cleaner, extremely effective than and better than any other cleaners I have tried. I will definitely recommend this cream cleanerto friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh scent, removes grease
This product is excellent, the scent is beautifully fresh and lasts a while. It really does work to get out grease stains and makes cleaning so much easier. I've used it in both my bathroom and kitchen and the results are great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Makes cleaning the bathroom easy!
I love how easy this is too use, it makes cleaning the bathroom which I hate much easier. I put it on the bath, toilet and sink, left it to soak for a bit then just wipe it all off. Hardly any scrubbing required and it smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely scent & hard working
This product makes cleaning easy, it shifts the hard dirt with ease. I love the scent and after I have given the kitchen a good scrub it is left smelling beautifully clean. I would purchase again and this product is a cupboard essential! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]