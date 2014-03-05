By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Energy 30S

Tesco Extra Energy 30S
£ 2.00
£0.07/each

Offer

  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Energy Tablets
  • For the fast relief of temporary fatigue and drowsiness.
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
  • For the fast relief of temporary fatigue and drowsiness. Tesco Health Energy Tablets are formulated with Caffeine which acts as a stimulant to help maintain mental alertness, relieve temporary fatigue and drowsiness and glucose to help maintain energy levels.
Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients

Each tablet contains: caffeine 50 mg, dextrose monohydrate (glucose) 130 mg.


The other ingredients are: microcrystalline cellulose (E460), silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, yellow iron oxide (E172).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

One Tablet Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30 Tablets

