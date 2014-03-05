Tesco Extra Energy 30S
Product Description
- Energy Tablets
- For the fast relief of temporary fatigue and drowsiness.
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
- For the fast relief of temporary fatigue and drowsiness. Tesco Health Energy Tablets are formulated with Caffeine which acts as a stimulant to help maintain mental alertness, relieve temporary fatigue and drowsiness and glucose to help maintain energy levels.
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients
Each tablet contains: caffeine 50 mg, dextrose monohydrate (glucose) 130 mg.
The other ingredients are: microcrystalline cellulose (E460), silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, yellow iron oxide (E172).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
One Tablet Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
30 Tablets
