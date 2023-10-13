Dettol Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid 750 Ml

Dettol Liquid Chloroxylenol 4.8% w/v Dettol Liquid is an effective concentrated antiseptic solution that kills bacteria and protects against the germs which can cause infection and illness. It can be used for antiseptic cleansing of minor wounds caused by cuts, bites, grazes, insect stings; for dandruff, spots and pimples and if medically advised, for personal hygiene.

For first aid, medical & personal hygiene uses

Pack size: 750ML

