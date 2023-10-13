We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid 750 Ml

£3.50

£4.67/litre

Dettol Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid 750 Ml
Dettol LiquidChloroxylenol 4.8% w/vDettol Liquid is an effective concentrated antiseptic solution that kills bacteria and protects against the germs which can cause infection and illness. It can be used for antiseptic cleansing of minor wounds caused by cuts, bites, grazes, insect stings; for dandruff, spots and pimples and if medically advised, for personal hygiene.
Dettol and the sword symbol are trade marks.
For first aid, medical & personal hygiene uses
Pack size: 750ML

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use Dettol Liquid: For application to the skin.Wound cleansing: Wash the affected area with two and a half teaspoons (12.5ml) of Dettol liquid diluted in 1/2 pint (1/4 litre) water. Cover with dry gauze or lint.Personal hygiene/douching: When medically advised: Two teaspoons (10mls) in 2 pints (1L) water.Dandruff: One tablespoon in 1pt (1/2 L) warm water. Pour over scalp. Leave for 10 mins before shampooing.Spots and pimples: One tablespoon (15ml) in 1/2 pt (1/4 L) of warm water. Bathe affected area daily.

