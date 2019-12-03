Tesco Thick Disinfectant Pine 1 Litre

Kills germs
I use this in almost all my clothes washing the wash comes out clean no bad smell even if I forget the wash in the washing machine and the cost is very economical compared to other main brand
Disinfectant
It smells lovely and is quite thick. I used to have the cheap one but I think that this is better value.
Excellent product
Thick texture to this liquid and nit an iverpowering small,cleans well,good value for money
Reasonable price for the amount of product,But no smell of Pine, which I would have preferred.