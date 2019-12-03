By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thick Disinfectant Pine 1 Litre

4(4)
Tesco Thick Disinfectant Pine 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Thick Disinfectant Pine 1 Litre
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria Powerful formula For use around the home
  • Tesco thick disinfectant pine. Kills 99.9% of bacteria Powerful formula for use throughout the home.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 1.27g per 100g, Perfume, Limonene. Complies with BS EN 1276.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilutions should be freshly and accurately prepared in clean containers. Heavily soiled articles should be rinsed clean before being disinfected (1 capful is approximately 30 ml). General disinfection: Use 4 capfuls per 5 litres of cold water (i.e. one part disinfectant to 50 parts water) to disinfect floors, walls, tiles and other washable surfaces. Wipe surfaces and allow to air dry. Toilets, sinks and drains: Pour 3 capfuls undiluted disinfectant around the toilet bowl, down sinks and around drains. Leave for at least 10 minutes. Laundry: Use a solution of 4 capfuls per 5 litres of cold water to soak nappies, sickroom linen and handkerchiefs before washing. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not mix with other chemicals. Do not use at dilutions greater than 1 part disinfectant to 50 parts water.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes skin irritation.,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements on waste disposal.,
  • -,
  • -

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Kills germs

5 stars

I use this in almost all my clothes washing the wash comes out clean no bad smell even if I forget the wash in the washing machine and the cost is very economical compared to other main brand

Disinfectant

4 stars

It smells lovely and is quite thick. I used to have the cheap one but I think that this is better value.

Excellent product

5 stars

Thick texture to this liquid and nit an iverpowering small,cleans well,good value for money

Reasonable price for the amount of product,But no

3 stars

Reasonable price for the amount of product,But no smell of Pine, which I would have preferred.

