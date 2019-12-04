Bacofoil Original Kitchen Foil 300Mm X 10M

Product Description
- Incredibly versatile and easy to use, Bacofoil® The Original Kitchen Foil with diamond structure can be used for grilling, roasting and wrapping food, and can even be used to store leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer. With its tear resistant properties, Bacofoil® The Original Kitchen Foil can be moulded to any shape you like. Able to withstand high heat and extreme cold, it's the perfect all-rounder for protecting food.
- Tear-resistant
- Heat-resistant
- Retains its shape
- Suitable for grilling, baking, roasting, wrapping and freezing
- Strength you can trust
- Pack size: 10M
- Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with a naked flame or electric elements. Do not allow foil to come into contact with acidic or salty foods. Salt or acid in food can occasionally attack aluminium and cause discolouration and small holes to appear. To prevent this from occurring, lightly coat the foil with cooking oil prior to cooking and storing. Not suitable for microwave use.
