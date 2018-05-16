Kellogg's Duo Fruit Winders Strawberry & Blackcurrant 6 Pack

- Energy282kJ 67kcal3%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Strawberry, Blackcurrant & Pear Fruit Snack Roll
- Colourful, fruity, and a whole heap of fun, our Fruit Winders are a kid's snack with a difference. Made from real fruit with no artificial colours or flavours, this long, strawberry and blackcurrant-flavoured fruit roll can be unwound and enjoyed anytime throughout the day. Great for adding to lunchboxes or as an after-school treat, unwind the fruity fun with this classic snack.
- Unwind the fruity fun forever!
- All natural colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 102g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit (70%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate, Blackcurrant Puree from Concentrate {10%}, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {10%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Elderberry Juice Concentrate
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg Marketing & Sales Company (UK) Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Return to
- Kellogg's Careline
- Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
- (UK) 0800 626066 (ROI) 1800 626066
- Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
- (UK) P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
- (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
- Dublin 6W.
Net Contents
6 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 17g Roll
|Energy kJ
|1658
|282
|kcal
|393
|67
|Fat
|8 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|3.5 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|37 g
|6.3 g
|Fibre
|2 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.03 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.02 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
