Ryvita Pumpkin & Oats Crisp Bread 4X50g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ/397kcal
Product Description
- Rye Crispbreads with Pumpkin Seeds & Oats
- Find lots more recipes and ideas at ryvita.co.uk or share your latest creation using #ryvita
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- Feeling Creative?
- Our Crunchy Rye Breads go with pretty much anything, but we love Pumpkin Seed & Oat paired with soft cheese and cherry tomatoes.
- At Ryvita, we think Rye is pretty special. It's rich in Fibre and is a natural source of Iron, Magnesium & Zinc.
- That's why our Crunchy Rye Breads are baked with Rye, to give you an easy way to get more Goodness* into your day.
- *A diet high in rye fibre contributes to normal bowel functions as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Ryvita Crispbread is high in rye fibre.
- We believe healthy living is all about packing in as much good stuff as possible.
- Like crunching on these Rye Breads*. Actually booking that spa day you've been talking about, or maybe just having a little of what you fancy.
- There aren't any Rules.
- Well, maybe one.
- Do & eat things that make you Feel Good.
By appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Ryvita Co. Ltd, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Rye goodness
- 4 packs of 4 slices
- Packed with pumpkin seeds
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- No artificial ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Rye Flour, Pumpkin Seeds (10%), Wholegrain Oats (10%), Salt, Made with 86g of Rye Flour per 100g of product
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Sesame Seeds, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before End, Please See Top of Pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Ryvita,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- Bedfordshire,
- England,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Queries, comments or suggestions?
- Please phone the Free Ryvita® careline on: 0808 231 0011 Monday-Friday or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk
- Alternatively write to us:
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
4 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (12.5g)
|%RI**Per Slice
|Energy
|1670kJ/397kcal
|210kJ/50kcal
|3%
|Fat
|9.2g
|1.1g
|2%
|(of which saturates)
|1.6g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|7.3g
|3%
|(of which sugars)
|3.7g
|0.5g
|1%
|Fibre
|12.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|13.5g
|1.7g
|3%
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.06g
|1%
|Magnesium
|165mg
|44%
|Iron
|4.0mg
|29%
|Zinc
|3.1mg
|31%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|16 Slices per box
|-
|-
|-
