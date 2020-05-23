By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pimm's No.1 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Since its creation in 1840, Pimm's has been enjoyed with friends in the British sunshine. To enjoy a jug at Pimm's O'clock, mix 1 part Pimm's no.1 with 3 parts lemonade. Serve with lots of ice, strawberries, oranges, cucumber and mint.
  • Pimm's is a classic summer drink. Whether you're watching Wimbledon, hosting a BBQ or having festival fun, sharing a jug of Pimm's makes these moments special.
  • To enjoy a classic Pimm's & lemonade, fill your glass or jug with ice and add 1 part Pimm's, 3 parts lemonade. Add orange, strawberries, cucumber and mint.
  • Pimm's has complex fruity notes of bitter-sweet caramelised orange with a fresh citrus and a herbal finish.
  • Pimm's No. 1 has a fruity flavour made from a closely guarded recipe.
  • Pimm's is a classic, British drink, best enjoyed in the sunshine. Most commonly mixed with lemonade and fruit in a jug, Pimm's is perfect for sharing. Or why not try mixing your Pimm's with lemonade and sparkling wine to enjoy a Pimm's Spritz?
  • Pimm's is a great way to kick off any event and makes a wonderful wedding drink. You can often find Pimm's at beautiful British sporting events including Wimbledon, the races and the rowing.
  • Whether you're planning a picnic or a BBQ, Pimm's is perfect to share with friends and family. Pimm's also makes a wonderful baking ingredient used in cakes, jellies and jams.
  • Pimm's was born in London in 1840, when James Pimm created the spirit to aid digestion of oysters. Pimm's went on to be sent to the edges of the empire and was served at Queen Victoria's lunches. Today, you can find Pimm's at Wimbledon, where it's been served for over 50 years.
  • Pack size: 100CL

Information

Tasting Notes

ABV

25% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve up a sharing jug of Pimm's by mixing 1 part Pimm's to 3 parts lemonade then add lots of ice and fruit. We recommend oranges, strawberries, cucumber and mint. Or celebrate with a Pimm's Spritz. Just add 3 parts lemonade or soda to 2 parts Pimm's and 1 part sparkling wine.

Name and address

  • The Pimm's Company,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l

