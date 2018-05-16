By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pimm's No.1 70Cl Bottle

Pimm's No.1 70Cl Bottle
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Product Description

  • Spirit Drink
  • Ever since James Pimm first mixed a jug of this astonishing tipple in 1840, Pimm's has existed to politely but firmly insist that there are more important things to do than writing “to do” list…like catching up with good friends.
  • Pimm's No.1 is the perfect drink for sharing; making every occasion extra special and deliciously memorable. Take a jug (or long drink glass) and fill it with ice. Mix one part Pimm's No.1 with three parts chilled lemonade. Then add some mint, cucumber, orange and strawberries - and enjoy.
  • Pimm's is a gin based drink with a refreshing taste, comprised of a blend of spirits and orange fruit flavours
  • Pimm's is a Royal Warrant Holder
  • To make a Pimm's No.1 Cup pour 50ml Pimm's No.1 over ice, add 150ml chilled lemonade, garnish with lemons, cucumber, strawberries & fresh mint
  • Pimm's No.1 contains 25% ABV
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange and citrus, perfectly blended with sweet warming an intriguing savoury spice notes, with a fresh citrus & soft bitter herbs finish

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

25% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix 1 part Pimm's® No.1 spirit drink with 3 parts chilled lemonade and you've just made the perfect drink for any occasion.
  • Served with lots of ice, the refreshingly fruity taste of Pimm's® is irresistible
  • Why not add some fruit? Pieces of orange, mint, cucumber, strawberries, apples and lemon all look delicious and enhance the fruity flavour.

Number of uses

With around 2L of lemonade, this bottle makes 14 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Great Britain Consumer Care
  • Telephone 0845 6014558
  • Email response@pimmsinfo.com
Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

