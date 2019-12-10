By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Disaronno Amaretto 50Cl
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • For great cocktail ideas, visit: www.disaronno.com
  • A mark of “Made in Italy” excellence for over 500 years, Disaronno continues to capture the imagination of discerning consumers everywhere. The unique and distinctive design of the bottle, with original square cap, adds a sense of contemporary elegance and style. Disaronno is perfectly inviting on the rocks yet also in fine cocktail form. Versatile and easily recognizable, it gives a special touch to a rich array of drinks.
  • The warm, sophisticated taste of Disaronno has a lineage dating back to one of the most romantic and creative periods in Italian history - the Renaissance. In 1525, the artist Bernardino Luini, a brilliant pupil of Leonardo da Vinci - was commissioned to paint a fresco of the Madonna of the Miracles in Saronno (Madonna dei Miracoli in Saronno, where the Fresco is still displayed today).To portray the Madonna, he chose a beautiful local innkeeper as his muse. As a mark of her gratitude, she prepared a special gift for the artist, namely, a flask full of an amber liqueur, fragrant and delicate. That is how the legend of Disaronno arose: from a simple gesture of kindness and the unique handmade combination of secret ingredients.
  • Disaronno captures the senses with its amber colour, rich aroma and incomparable taste which has made it the world's favourite Italian liqueur
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Amber colour, rich aroma and deep rich notes of toasted almonds, marzipan and vanilla.

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

28% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect on its own or over ice, Disaronno is also great to mix with. Try it with your favourite fruit juice (such as orange or cranberry), with cola or in a stylish cocktail.

Name and address

  • Produced bottled by:
  • Illva Saronno S.p.A.
  • Italy.

  • William Grant&Sons UK Limited,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

quality

5 stars

just absolutely peng can't really say anything else

