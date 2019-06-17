Angostura Bitters 200Ml Bottle

Product Description
- Aromatic bitters.
- A skilfully blended aromatic preparation of gentian in combination with a variety of vegetable colouring matter. Made with the same ingredients since 1824.
- Angostura aromatic bitters was first made in 1824 by Dr. J.G.B. Siegert in the town of Angostura, Venezuela. Angostura aromatic bitters may be distinguished from all other aromatic bitters by its fine flavour and aromatic odour. At the principal International Exhibitions it has received the highest recognition. Because of its delightful flavour and aroma it has become extremely popular for use in soft drinks, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages. It also imparts an exquisite flavour to soups, salads, vegetables, gravies, fish, meat, fruit-juices, grapefruit, mixed cut-fruits, stewed prunes, stewed figs, preserved fruits, jellies, sherbets, water-ices, ice-cream, sauces for puddings, hard sauces, plum pudding, mince and fruit pies, apple sauce and all similar desserts, regulating the quantity according to taste.
- For the better guarantee of the genuineness of this aromatic bitters the label on every bottle bears the facsimile of the signature of Dr. J.G.B. Siegert. There are other aromatic bitters but only one Angostura, the brand name under which Dr. J.G.B. Siegert and his successors have sold their product throughout the world since 1830. It does not contain Angostura Bark does but derives its name from the fact that it originated in the town of Angostura Venezuela, renamed Ciudad Bolivar in 1846.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Ingredients
Water, Alcohol, Spices, Natural Aromas, Sugar, Colorant: Caramel E 150a
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
8.94
ABV
44.7% vol
Country
Trinidad and Tobago
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Trinidad & Tobago
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Angostura Ltd.,
- Port of Spain,
- Trinidad,
- W.I.
Distributor address
- Angostura S.A.,
- 4 Avenue des Terroirs de France,
- 75012 Paris.
Return to
- Angostura Ltd.,
- Port of Spain,
- Trinidad,
- W.I.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
