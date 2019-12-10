By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Glayva Liqueur 50Cl Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
Glayva Liqueur 50Cl Bottle
£ 12.00
£24.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • The perfect harmony of honey, spices, tangerines and blended Scotch whisky
  • Glayva gets its name from the Gaelic 'Gle Mhath' which means 'Very Good'
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed neat, chilled or over ice, Glayva simply is 'Very Good'.

Name and address

  • The Glayva Liqueur Company,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • The Glayva Liqueur Company,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Drambuie Liqueur 70Cl

£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Cointreau Liqueur 50Cl

£ 12.00
£24.00/litre

Offer

The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here