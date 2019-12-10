Baileys Original Irish Cream 70Cl Bottle
Product Description
- Irish Cream Liqueur
- Baileys is the original and still the most-popular Irish cream liqueur worldwide. Over 2,000 glasses are enjoyed every minute around the globe. Drawing on Irish traditions and knowledge in distilling and dairy, the combination of triple-distilled Irish whiskey and rich, luxurious Irish cream took over four years to perfect.
- Baileys Irish Cream is the only cream liqueur to have been awarded medals every year since 2003 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and in total has won more than any of its competitors.
- Enjoy the smooth, velvety taste of Baileys on its own or over ice. For a delicious twist, add Baileys to your favourite coffee or pour over vanilla ice cream for an indulgent treat. Baileys gives cocktails a warm, stylish flourish, perfect for any occasion.
- Baileys is the ultimate Irish cream liqueur, that blends the finest aged Irish whiskey with fresh dairy cream and a hint of cocoa and vanilla.
- Aroma Baileys has a complex chocolate aroma with hints of exotic vanilla and the soft aroma of Irish Whiskey.
- Taste The whiskey in Baileys complements the richness of the fresh dairy cream, cocoa and heavenly vanilla that results in a luxurious, velvety smooth taste sensation.
- Mouth Feel Baileys has a silky smooth mouth feel from the fresh cream and a warming sensation coming from the Irish whiskey
- Baileys was created by a small group of irrepressible characters who saw the times were a-changing, who knew that modern women wanted something else, something new, something more indulgent, and they set out to craft an unashamedly pleasurable drink that was made just for them.
- Created in 1974, Baileys pioneered the cream liqueur category and to this day proudly leads it
- Baileys is the most-popular Irish cream liqueur around the globe
- Won more medals than any of the competition
- Velvety texture: a perfect combination of smooth cream and warm whiskey
- Enjoy on its own, over ice or in your favourite coffee
- Drawing on Irish traditions in dairy and distilling, the unique combination took four years to perfect
- The ultimate liquid indulgence
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Alcohol Units
11.9
ABV
17% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store between 0° to 25° C / 32° to 77° F
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled from the fridge. Avoid citrus and acidic drinks as mixers.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- R & A Bailey & Co.,
- Nangor Road,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Locall from Republic of Ireland 1 850 78 78 78
- For further information please contact:
- R & A Bailey & Co.,
- Nangor Road,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- baileys.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
