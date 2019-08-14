By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco V.S. Cognac 70Cl

3(3)Write a review
Tesco V.S. Cognac 70Cl
£ 17.00
£24.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy235kJ 57kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Cognac VS
  • Cognac VS Aged in cask. Delicately fruity with a hint of spice and subtle vanilla notes.
  • Delicately balanced with notes of vanilla and apricot
  • Delicately balanced
  • With notes of vanilla & apricot
  • Product of France
  • Selected by our spirit experts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 28 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy941kJ / 227kcal235kJ / 57kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

not as good as it used to be !!!!!!!!! used to buy

2 stars

not as good as it used to be !!!!!!!!! used to buy on regular basis but you have obviously changed supplier it now tastes like three barrels rather than cognac!! hope you go back to original supplier.

Oh dear...

2 stars

What a crying shame. Being a regular buyer of Tesco's excellent VS Cognac, I was very conscious that stocks had been dwindling to the point of being completely unavailable. Doing a shop today, I was so pleased to see it back on the shelf, I picked up a bottle and I was really looking forward to a smooth, bedtime nip. Imagine my surprise to end up sipping one of the harshest "Cognac"'s I've had the misfortune of stumbling across. So much so that the rest of the bottle has been consigned to a plug hole. So disappointed that the fine buyers at Tesco have, for whatever reason, been unable to source the original stock and have resorted to a truly unpalatable alternative. In my mind, it was the best bang for buck Cognac in the market and now; I'd prefer to buy Spar's own brand - not that I would ;) A real shame...

As we are oaps its lovely for a apperitive before

5 stars

As we are oaps its lovely for a apperitive before dinner our friends love it too !!!!!! Its also nice in coffee !!!!! And a little on ice cream too !!!!!!!! Yummy

