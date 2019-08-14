Tesco V.S. Cognac 70Cl

not as good as it used to be !!!!!!!!! used to buy
not as good as it used to be !!!!!!!!! used to buy on regular basis but you have obviously changed supplier it now tastes like three barrels rather than cognac!! hope you go back to original supplier.
Oh dear...
What a crying shame. Being a regular buyer of Tesco's excellent VS Cognac, I was very conscious that stocks had been dwindling to the point of being completely unavailable. Doing a shop today, I was so pleased to see it back on the shelf, I picked up a bottle and I was really looking forward to a smooth, bedtime nip. Imagine my surprise to end up sipping one of the harshest "Cognac"'s I've had the misfortune of stumbling across. So much so that the rest of the bottle has been consigned to a plug hole. So disappointed that the fine buyers at Tesco have, for whatever reason, been unable to source the original stock and have resorted to a truly unpalatable alternative. In my mind, it was the best bang for buck Cognac in the market and now; I'd prefer to buy Spar's own brand - not that I would ;) A real shame...
As we are oaps its lovely for a apperitive before dinner our friends love it too !!!!!! Its also nice in coffee !!!!! And a little on ice cream too !!!!!!!! Yummy