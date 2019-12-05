Tesco Dark Rum 1L

Tasteless
Well I am not a "troll" and can confirm that this rum has virtually no flavour and really isn't enjoyable at all. Very disappointed.
Lovely Rum.
I love dark rum and this tastes as good as any I've had before. I suspect the other reviews were written by the same troll. Too similar.
What a awful stuff. It tasteless even with the coke. If you are looking for a taste of rum buy something else. I’ll never buy it again.
Not rum
Terrible didn't taste like rum or smell like rum . I am returning for a refund. Avoid.
disgusting, horrible taste!!!
I purchased this rum last evening. It was disgusting nothing like rum. I tipped the whole lot down the sink this morning.