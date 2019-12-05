By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dark Rum 1L

Tesco Dark Rum 1L
£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Dark Rum
  • Dark Rum Produced in the West Indies
  • Dark Rum
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Country

United Kingdom

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Guyana, Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

Tasteless

1 stars

Well I am not a "troll" and can confirm that this rum has virtually no flavour and really isn't enjoyable at all. Very disappointed.

Lovely Rum.

5 stars

I love dark rum and this tastes as good as any I've had before. I suspect the other reviews were written by the same troll. Too similar.

What a awful stuff. It tasteless even with the cok

1 stars

What a awful stuff. It tasteless even with the coke. If you are looking for a taste of rum buy something else. I’ll never buy it again.

Not rum

1 stars

Terrible didn't taste like rum or smell like rum . I am returning for a refund. Avoid.

disgusting, horrible taste!!!

1 stars

I purchased this rum last evening. It was disgusting nothing like rum. I tipped the whole lot down the sink this morning.

