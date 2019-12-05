By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

4.5(20)Write a review
£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Triple Distilled Vodka
  • Created in 1864, Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka is now the number one best-selling premium vodka brand in the world and is sold in over 130 countries. It is triple distilled from a blend of different grains and filtered ten times through seven columns of environmentally sustainable charcoal for an exceptionally pure-tasting, smooth spirit.
  • Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka can be used in a wide range of drinks and cocktails: served straight up or on the rocks over ice; with ginger ale and fresh lime for a classic Moscow Mule; or with orange liqueur, cranberry juice and a squeeze of fresh lime for a sophisticated Cosmopolitan. Or why not spice things up by mixing Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco to make a fiery Bloody Mary?
  • This versatile vodka is ideal to make delicious drinks at home.
  • Continuing the traditions of P.A. Smirnoff, chosen as a purveyor to the Imperial Russian Court in 1886.
  • Triple distilled vodka using a traditional charcoal filtration method and ten times filtered
  • The world's top-selling premium vodka
  • Exceptionally smooth with a clean palate
  • Make a wide range of cocktails such as Moscow Mules, Cosmopolitans or Bloody Marys
  • Triple distilled from different blended grains, filtered ten times through seven columns of charcoa
  • An exceptionally pure-tasting, smooth spirit used in a wide range of popular drinks
  • Pack size: 1l

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,

Return to

  • Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • UK.
  • smirnoff.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

20 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The best vodka!

5 stars

Excellent quality product. Great mixed with cola, lemonade, cranberry or orange juice.

You cant improve on perfection

5 stars

An all time classic spirit. Nice and smooth with or without a mixer. Also tend to find it doesnt have as much impact the following morning which can be the case with cheaper alternatives.

a good quality vodka at a good price

4 stars

a good quality vodka at a good price

Smirnoff great at adding a kick to party drinks.

5 stars

I use Smirnoff in my Vodka Martini's and occasionally with Indian tonic water. It dosent last long at home and is constantly in demand. This is one of the brands I keep stocked in my home bar. I entertain frequently and make sure I have enough for guests.

Reliable quality

4 stars

The vodka I rely on. Good with mixers and in cocktails. I feel it’s High quality product.

Great tasting vodka

5 stars

Great tasting vodka

Worth paying that extra couple of pound to get the

5 stars

Worth paying that extra couple of pound to get the best quality. Smooth but still full flavoured.

I love this, especially when it is on offer!!! Per

5 stars

I love this, especially when it is on offer!!! Perfect for a party or along cool drink in the summer.

Great

5 stars

As always a great quality vodka, worth a few extra quid.

First choice

5 stars

Always my go to vodka. Great quality and value for money.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

