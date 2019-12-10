By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jim Beam White Bourbon 70Cl Bottle

Jim Beam White Bourbon 70Cl Bottle
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • Quality
  • Genuine Beam Bourbon®
  • Aged in the heart of Kentucky. Jim Beam® Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is made for those who take their bourbon seriously.
  • Legacy
  • Seven Generations of the Beam Family
  • Jacob Beam 1760-1834
  • David Beam 1802-1854
  • David M. Beam 1833-1913
  • Colonel James B. Beam 1864-1947
  • T. Jeremiah Beam 1899-1977
  • Booker Noe 1929-2004
  • Fred Noe 1957-Present
  • Master Distillers since 1795
  • Here's to every beam who has added his own special chapter to our story. Kentucky in our hearts, bourbon in our soul.
  • The world's no. 1 bourbon whiskey
  • None genuine without my signature
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Distilled by:
  • James B. Beam Distilling Co.,
  • Beam,
  • Clermont,
  • Frankfort,
  • Kentucky,

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G21 1EQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Simple. No nonsense. A classic, smooth bourbon, pe

5 stars

Simple. No nonsense. A classic, smooth bourbon, perfect in the summer.

Jim Beam.

5 stars

Good quality short.

