The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 1 Litre

Not good
I bought 2 x 1 litre bottles when on special offer - really wish I hadn't! Something quite wrong with this, a burnt rubber taste going on in the background.
Excellent whiskey amazing price
It was of excellent quality, a deep full flavour. Good with mixers or on its own as a nightcap
Not good advertising
When I went to my local store to buy this they didn’t have it at the price that was advertised! 2 weeks in a row!
Highly recommended blended whiskey.
I like the taste
This offer is not available in Scotland.
Not my taste.
Normally have Grants but tried this one fro a change, not for me.