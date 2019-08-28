By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 1 Litre

Write a review
The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 1 Litre
£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Finest Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Blending premium whisky isn't just something we do, it has been the foundation of our craft since 1800.
  • We bring together the finest ingredients to create a natural spirit before the passing of time imparts the wonderful flavour from our handcrafted casks. Add to this the fusion of skilled craftsmen and a tenacious obsession with quality and you arrive at our Famous, rich, sweet, well-rounded whisky.
  • Appearance
  • Full, Golden, Clear and bright
  • Aroma
  • Well balanced oak, Sherry with a hint of citrus
  • Taste
  • Medium full flavour, Mature, Speyside frutiness
  • Finish
  • Good length, Clean, Medium dry
  • Famous For a Reason Scotland's favourite whisky was created in 1896 by Matthew Gloag, whose signature is still printed on every bottle of The Famous Grouse sold today We've been working for generations with many of our suppliers - farmers, maltsters, merchants and others - and we share a commitment to absolute quality It's the magic of the cask that lends The Famous Grouse its unique flavour. Each cask has its own qualities, and each adds its own subtle shades of character to the whiskies that go into The Famous Grouse Our home is now the Glenturret distillery in Crieff - the oldest working distillery in Scotland - and we still adhere to Matthew Gloag's guiding principles of quality and integrity in everything we do

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Scotch Whisky Blenders Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd

  • A marriage of finest scotch whiskies matured in seasoned oak casks
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy neat, dilute with a little water or serve over ice. Mixes perfectly with ginger ale

Name and address

  • Glenturret Distillery,
  • Crieff,
  • PH7 4HA.

Return to

  • Matthew Gloag & Sons Ltd,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland,
  • PH7 4HA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Not good

2 stars

I bought 2 x 1 litre bottles when on special offer - really wish I hadn't! Something quite wrong with this, a burnt rubber taste going on in the background.

Excellent whiskey amazing price

5 stars

It was of excellent quality, a deep full flavour. Good with mixers or on its own as a nightcap

Not good advertising

1 stars

When I went to my local store to buy this they didn’t have it at the price that was advertised! 2 weeks in a row!

Highly recommended blended whiskey.

5 stars

Highly recommended blended whiskey.

I like the taste

3 stars

I like the taste

This offer is not available in Scotland.

1 stars

This offer is not available in Scotland.

Not my taste.

3 stars

Normally have Grants but tried this one fro a change, not for me.

