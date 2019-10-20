Tesco Special Reserve Scotch Whisky 1L

Excellent whisky. I have been drinking this for ye
Excellent whisky. I have been drinking this for years now using a bottle a week for my nightcap! used to drink Bells or Teachers but can't tell any difference in Tesco's special reserve. Best buy in the store at its very competitive price
Mellow, day to day whisky
Love it good gua!ity right price.
As there were no offers on major brands I thought I would try it out. Senior moment !! Bad move, absolutely deplorable, doesn’t even taste like whisky. Glad I bought my usual brand as well. The one star is for the labelling nothing else. However Dear Tesco, I will give you 10 out of 10 for your own brand of Tomato soup, kept me alive over the last few months due to ill health, definitely recommended, please don’t change the recipe. Gordon
very good product at a very good price but there i
very good product at a very good price but there is just that something in the taste for me that turns me away from it,wish I could like it as you do try to please but its just that little something sorry
I love this whisky G Thompson
Good Whisky
Good quality, as good as any leading brands.