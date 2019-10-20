By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Special Reserve Scotch Whisky 1L

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Special Reserve Scotch Whisky 1L
£ 16.30
£16.30/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy230kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky Alc 40% vol
  • Distilled in the highlands of Scotland and matured for a minimum of 3 years in oak casks. This superlative blend of the Finest single malt and highest quality grain Scotch whiskies is amber in colour with a sweet mellow taste.
  • Distilled in the highlands of Scotland and matured for a minimum of 3 years in oak casks. This superlative blend of the Finest single malt and highest quality grain Scotch whiskies is amber in colour with a sweet mellow taste.
  • Matured in oak casks
  • Distilled, aged & blended in Scotland
  • Minimum 3 years old
  • Selected by our spirit experts
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Number of uses

This bottle contains 40 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy919kJ / 222kcal230kJ / 55kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent whisky. I have been drinking this for ye

5 stars

Excellent whisky. I have been drinking this for years now using a bottle a week for my nightcap! used to drink Bells or Teachers but can't tell any difference in Tesco's special reserve. Best buy in the store at its very competitive price

Mellow, day to day whisky

4 stars

Mellow, day to day whisky

Love it good gua!ity right price.

5 stars

Love it good gua!ity right price.

Tesco Special Reserve Whisky

1 stars

As there were no offers on major brands I thought I would try it out. Senior moment !! Bad move, absolutely deplorable, doesn’t even taste like whisky. Glad I bought my usual brand as well. The one star is for the labelling nothing else. However Dear Tesco, I will give you 10 out of 10 for your own brand of Tomato soup, kept me alive over the last few months due to ill health, definitely recommended, please don’t change the recipe. Gordon

very good product at a very good price but there i

3 stars

very good product at a very good price but there is just that something in the taste for me that turns me away from it,wish I could like it as you do try to please but its just that little something sorry

I love this whisky G Thompson

5 stars

I love this whisky G Thompson

Good Whisky

5 stars

Good quality, as good as any leading brands.

Usually bought next

Tesco Dry London Gin 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Imperial Vodka 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Low Calorie Ginger Ale 1 Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Napoleon Brandy 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here