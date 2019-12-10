Sanatogen Tonic Wine Original 70Cl Bottle

Product Description
- Original Tonic Wine
- Sanatogen Original Tonic Wine was introduced 50 years ago, made by the traditional blending of full bodied Ruby British Wine with the special 'Sanatogen' formula to produce the unique mellow flavour of Sanatogen Tonic Wine.
- The famous Sanatogen name is your guarantee of consistently high quality and value for money as Britain's most popular Tonic Wine.
- The name 'Tonic Wine' does not imply health giving or medicinal properties
- Also available, Sanatogen Tonic Wine 'with added iron' which retains the delightful taste of the original product.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Sweet full bodied tonic wine with damson and cherry notes
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
15% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Fortified wine
Vinification Details
- Made by the traditional blending of full bodied ruby Fortified British Wine with the special Sanatogen formula to give a unique mellow flavour
History
- The original tonic wine, introduced in the 1950's
Storage Type
Ambient
Warnings
- Contains: sodium glycerophosphate 0.62% w/w
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Safety information
Contains: sodium glycerophosphate 0.62% w/w
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019