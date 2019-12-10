By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sanatogen Tonic Wine Original 70Cl Bottle

Sanatogen Tonic Wine Original 70Cl Bottle
£ 6.25
£6.70/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Tonic Wine
  • Sanatogen Original Tonic Wine was introduced 50 years ago, made by the traditional blending of full bodied Ruby British Wine with the special 'Sanatogen' formula to produce the unique mellow flavour of Sanatogen Tonic Wine.
  • The famous Sanatogen name is your guarantee of consistently high quality and value for money as Britain's most popular Tonic Wine.
  • The name 'Tonic Wine' does not imply health giving or medicinal properties
  • Also available, Sanatogen Tonic Wine 'with added iron' which retains the delightful taste of the original product.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Sweet full bodied tonic wine with damson and cherry notes

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fortified wine

Vinification Details

  • Made by the traditional blending of full bodied ruby Fortified British Wine with the special Sanatogen formula to give a unique mellow flavour

History

  • The original tonic wine, introduced in the 1950's

Storage Type

Ambient

Warnings

  • Contains: sodium glycerophosphate 0.62% w/w

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Safety information

Contains: sodium glycerophosphate 0.62% w/w

