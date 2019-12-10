By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stones Original Green Ginger Wine 70Cl

Stones Original Green Ginger Wine 70Cl
£ 5.60
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ginger Wine
  • Visit www.stonesgingerwine.com for inspiration or try the recipe below.
  • Stone's Original Ginger Wine was first produced in 1740 at the Finsbury Distillery in London, and still uses traditional ingredients; finest raisins and ginger. Stone's is very versatile.
  • As well as the famed 'Whisky Mac', Stone's Original can be enjoyed all year round in a variety of cocktails and delicious food recipes.
  • Made from imported grape juice
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.5

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • How do you like yours?
  • Lemonade Cup
  • Try 2 shots of Stone's in a tall glass topped with chilled lemonade and lots of ice.
  • For a seasonal twist add a few slices of cucumber and any ripe fruit.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Ginger wine excellence

5 stars

The best ginger wine you can buy and at a very reasonable price,will always buy this one

